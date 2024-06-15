Donald Trump had some campaign stops this week, between his usual golf rounds, and they provided a great deal of material for things like this compilation.

If you missed this parody of an introduction, it is really something.

It was an open question how Trump would spin his 34 felony convictions in Manhattan, but this comic had a spot-on prediction.

Sometimes you think there’s not going to be enough hilarious material to complete a full set by Saturday, and then Trump hands you a great gift in the form of the boat battery / shark soliloquy during his speech in Las Vegas. I liked this take on it:

The memes quickly followed.

How Biden should respond to this gibberish is an open question. Here’s an idea:

I thought to myself, “Great! Trump just gave me tons of material.” But he wasn’t done. You see, Trump went to Congress for the first time since the January 6th attack on the Capitol, where his sycophants lined up to kiss his ass. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) FTW

They sang him Happy Birthday a day early, like he was five and needed a whole birthday week. George Conway kept the party going.

Even the Biden Campaign got in the act, publishing a copy of Trump’s birthday invitation.

While he was speaking to his subjects, Don King decided it would be politically smart to bash on the city that is hosting the Republican National Convention next month: Milwaukee. His allies freaked out with a series of denials, then spins on why he said it. Because of the crime! Because of the voter fraud!

Wisconsin leaders were unimpressed and hit back admirably.

I like their local representative even Moore now.

I can’t verify if she actually wore this, but it’s funny.

Some reminders of why we love Milwaukee were in order.

Joe Biden was ready with his response and the perfect pic.

One of the most troubling aspect of our times isn’t just the Orange Julius himself, but those who support him. The Daily Show had a great take on MTG:

Dr. Phil got some attention for platforming and trying to soften Trump’s hard edges with softball questions.

If you’re like me, you often wonder how Trump has the numbers of followers he does, given how obviously wrong he is as a leader. This clip from The Good Liars helps explain this phenomenon.

I have no idea what this guy thought he was doing in this video, but I love the caption.

There’s some talk of minorities saying to pollsters that they are thinking about voting for Trump, too. I like this response to that:

In other news, a jury convicted Hunter Biden on three felony counts of lying on a gun purchase application about his drug use and addiction.

The fake liberal tears here are really impressive:

And this take was as dry as my dating prospects.

It’s Pride month, so of course there are horrible people out defacing our flags and symbols of our identity, ironically underscoring the need for Pride month. This fool got taken down several notches by a popular fashion critic in this ugly clip.

Pride has a way of triggering people into doing very silly and sometimes gay things themselves.

What’s so scary about a flag with rainbow colors on it, anyway?

The gays can be pretty damn funny with their flags.

You may have read that Martha-Ann Alito lamented having to look across her lagoon and see a Pride flag flying there. Here’s a message to her:

Speaking of flags, it was Flag Day this week. Continuing on the Alito theme:

Speaking of lack of principles, I’ve never really trusted the libertarians in my circle to hold to a set of valid ones, and this meme captured why I think that is.

Over on Twitter, which Elon Musk still calls X, they changed the rules again:

People reminded him quickly of his earlier, now reneged upon promise:

This made me smile imagining the chaos. It would be as if all your co-workers suddenly could see your browser history.

I wonder who might be the most embarrassed by something like that?

A reminder to the Speaker:

Someone had this great idea:

Which actor Mark Hamill of Star Wars then took to the next level, writing out “like” in the replies of posts and pretty much busting the feed wide open.

There was news in the (checks notes) hot dog eating contest world, of all places, and this remark captured the absurdity of the modern news cycle:

Rishi Sunak the Tory greeted Giorgia Meloni the Fascist, and a meme was born.

Speaking of Rishi Sunak, he continues to take a pummeling everywhere. That fashion critic was salty this week!

The Tories are in for quite the election, if letters to the editor are any indication.

Time for pet posts!

This puss can dish it but can’t take it.

I had no idea that birds enjoy this as much as cats do. Actually, my corgi makes a similar sound when delighted.

You gotta root for this little fella.

Don’t find someone who looks at you like this bird looks at bread.

I’m having two kids in the next year if all goes well, so I think my life may become a lot like this.

I can’t get this doggo’s face out of my mind hahaha

Speaking of vehicles, I’m not the only one who makes fun of the Tesla CyberTruck. Even the name is pretentious. This woman nailed it.

For us Bridgerton fans, this comment from actress Nicola Coughlan was amazing.

I hope I raise my kids better than this:

I love silly magic tricks, and this little girl’s face is priceless in his clip.

Some social commentary, as we all would rather be outside than in an office this summer. I feel like I know both these dudes.

Back when we had an office, before going full remote, I might have hung this.

It’s wonder there are any men left alive on the planet, judging from this video.

I have no idea who these guys are or what drives them to do this, but I agree with this take:

If you’re over 50, this will garner much sympathy.

I love that this happened. I love that someone’s commentary took it next level.

The Brits have their own warped sense of humour.

Tempted to go ad-less after coming across this question:

For you Star Trek fans, a gem:

Oh, and since it’s Pride month, who wants to tell them?

For you doctor types amongst us:

This sums up where we are today but also gives me hope.

This is an earworm, since I’m on a roll. Watch here.

I leave you with an international Dad Joke.

