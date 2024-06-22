Trump’s bonkers speech about boat batteries and sharks continued to create terrific satire. Here was one of my favorite takes.

Trump’s mental fitness to serve as president has become a recurring question, as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) points out in this compilation.

My friends at MeidasTouch put together another collection, and honestly it’s the buzzer sound that had me chuckling the whole time.

This TikTok take had me laughing along with this couple after Trump bragged about acing a cognitive test.

The movie memes started to flow this week as Trump reenters our greater public discourse.

The future is the past with this one.

For you Trekkies…

Obama and Biden made a memorable pairing at the George Clooney / Julia Roberts fundraiser in Hollywood:

Just how long are we going to be stuck dealing with this man?

The campaign stunt in Detroit that Trump tried to pull at a Black church went about as well as you’d expect.

The whole Blacks for Trump suffers from a casting problem. Maybe some crisis actors are in order?

This was a good summary of where we are politically:

If there’s a shortage of racial props, don’t worry!

Or maybe it’s just about the surname.

Tying things back to earlier…

This GIF (no sound) was inevitable:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-Moscow) came to the defense of (checks notes)—yes, it was Alex Jones. I loved this response.

Speaking of MAGA idiocy,

SCOTUS is still busy delaying the ex-president’s trial by holding off on its immunity decision. There were snippets of good news, but no one trusts this Court ultimately to do the right thing. But if you thought the Supreme Court was bad, you should see the federal decisions coming out of Texas and Louisiana.

It’s Season 4 of the hit show The Boys, and the far right is only now starting to figure out the joke, exemplified in this clip.

This is the problem with trying to have conversations with radicals. They have zero sense of irony.

This is how I feel about it, too:

Let’s review all the times this has happened before in entertainment.

Time for a feed cleanse!

Last week was the “no” cat. This week it’s double horse.

Speaking of horses… this clip lol.

I’m with this cat, for pretty much any contact sport.

I think it’s the soundtrack that does it for me with this clip. Note the name of the account, ha!

The National Park Service has an important PSA:

Elon Musk’s commentary arrived with a strong scent of hypocrisy.

I’m cackling over Sissy SpaceX. Please don’t ban me, Elon!

This next one is for all who are old enough to remember MySpace.

And I should NOT have laughed at this, but I couldn’t help it.

(May she have a full and quick recovery.)

If you have been a news hermit, you might have missed this arrest for DUI:

I don’t know if that’s real, but it’s really funny.

There wasn’t much love or sympathy for someone who was blotto behind the wheel, even if he is (was?) a superstar. Watch here and you’ll recognize a dearly missed comic.

The memes were on point.

Many fans of Britney Spears couldn’t help but make the connection.

This video is so silly but so fun:

Speaking of substance abuse,

This reminded me there should be a whole subject area on Stuff Grandparents Say.

A moment of British humour that was priceless:

I’ll never think of the word “effable” the same way.

Speaking of life changing discoveries, this little girl was having one.

That dad gets major points.

Speaking of dads,

And on the subject of slick moves, was this guy a hacky sack champion?! Watch here.

Here was some relatable modern workplace commentary:

An earworm threatens to burrow every time I look around.

Today’s dad joke come courtesy of the king of horror himself. It’s pretty terrifying that he posted this TBH.

Have a great weekend!

Jay