People, especially the political press, are still talking about the debate more than a week later. Much of the pile-on was the same, but some welcome, funny takes broke through the noise.

Biden has been repeating his claim that Trump has the “morals of an alley cat,” so this was bound to happen.

And this, too.

A reminder that when they harp on Biden’s age, there’s also this:

This cartoon reflected how I felt about most of it.

People think Republicans can take setbacks like adults, but it’s really not the case.

The editorials have tried to draw an LBJ comparison, but that has a big hole in it. Can’t think what it is…

The Lincoln Project was out with memes reflecting on the failure of the media, once again, to rise to the Trump threat and understand the moment.

Zooming out a bit, there’s also this:

This is perhaps the funniest thing I’ve seen in some time.

Here’s the math in case the choice isn’t clear:

On Monday, the Supreme Court ended its term. It was one with several jaw-dropping opinions.

They dropped the immunity decision declaring basically that we still have a king, just days before we celebrated our independence from one.

The Court blew a huge hole in the idea that presidents can be criminally prosecuted by granting a presumption of absolute immunity for anything the president does that falls within “official acts.”

People test drove official acts as a catch-all.

I found that this line in the opinion summed it up perfectly.

People began to openly wonder if Biden should do the funniest thing ever in response. There was this clip lol.

So much for textualism and the notion of limited executive power.

An understandable malaise set in post-debate and post-SCOTUS immunity decision, as those not in the MAGA cult realized neither the media nor the Courts were coming to save us. In fact, they seemed to be out to help Trump.

What was the point of all the schooling again?

And was this really the end of the American experiment?

Humor is a great salve, and it found a way through the gloom. I just love this account:

Biden as king has a funny look to it.

The absurdity of it all led to top notch commentary.

I’m bringing back an old meme from the Trump years…

The right wing on Twitter couldn’t really capitalize on Biden’s bad night, since they’d already spent months saying he’s too old and frail. But they did get mad at Biden’s defenders, like Mark Hamill and George Takei.

In an ordinary news cycle, this would have been a top story, and RFK, Jr. nearly changed the narrative. But I guess we already did the “hates dogs” politician bit?

The spin wasn’t effective, TBH.

The MAGA folks are starting to come after Kamala Harris in case she becomes the nominee. David Sacks got shut down quickly.

This protestor wins for best signage.

It seems the idea of either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris as our 47th Commander-in-Chief just sits so badly with the right.

Then again, it’s not just the U.S. The NYT decided it didn’t like the Tories losing in the UK either.

Speaking of the British elections, this happened to Brexiteer Nigel Farage during his campaign. Brilliant trolling. Here’s the clip:

Black voters are standing solidly behind Biden, which we could all take a lesson from. And they are continuing to scorch Trump online as he stupidly repeats his line about immigrants taking “Black jobs.”

This pair of clips really ruled. Here’s the first.

And the response:

Zinger here:

Perhaps the TikTokkers will save us after all. Here’s one of my faves:

In other news, barely covered by the press, Trump is backpedaling furiously from Project 2025 after realizing it’s frigging insane and could hurt him in the polls.

Ron Filipkowski FTW

Rep. Jim Jordan poked his head out and tried it. Nope.

Okay, let’s shift gears and be silly. Because we really need it after this week.

This gal was a hoot:

Points for that caption.

I didn’t like alligators, but now I like alligators after watching this.

She makes the same face as my corgi!

Speaking of corgis… sound on for this.

And here’s another good dog, fighting Russian media disinformation in this vid:

Cool dogs are a theme this week, it seems. Watch these bad good boys here:

Okay, one more corgi, because that face is everything.

July 4th is a tough night for the doggos in my life.

And okay, so this is not just my machine, great.

Here’s a dad win:

Speaking of dads, I’m going to tell these jokes to my kids just so they learn the concept of shame.

Have a great rest of your long weekend!

Jay