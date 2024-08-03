The political grounds continued to shift beneath Trump this week as Kamala Harris’s campaign revved up. You could almost feel the Orange One seething.

For you Marvel multiverse fans, there was this take:

The Harris campaign was buoyed by zoom calls among hundreds of thousands of supporters. There was even a “White Dudes for Harris” call, which was even more delicious because only liberals could pull that off today.

Come to think of it, what would groups of people on calls for Trump be called?

Whoever is running point on social at the Harris campaign, bravo.

The big news was that statement by Trump before the National Association of Black Journalists. Totes cringe.

But it also betrayed a deep inconsistency.

Speaking of actual DEI hires…

This clip re Trump’s racist take was just so perfect. I wish I’d thought of it.

The idea that Black people at some point turn Black was irresistible Twitter fodder.

Trump might well lose whatever fleeting support he had from MAGA-curious Black men. This segment was very funny…

And we saw this take make the rounds in various forms.

In fairness, Nikki is a common Indian nikkiname, but you get the point. Speaking of Nimrata Randhawa, someone pointed this bit out, and I have to wonder if there isn’t some truth to it.

Trump’s belief that minorities “become” their race at some point later in life was bound to draw this response.

And another take on it:

Nice Olympics crossover meme here.

The disastrous interview ended half an hour early with the Trump campaign folks declaring it over.

This joke proved it is evergreen.

Stopping your scroll to remind you: If you’d like to become a paid supporter, today is a good day to do it!

The Harris campaign continued to hone its messaging, landing on the surprisingly effective label of “weird” to describe the GOP and some of its most out-there supporters.

The thing about “weird” that works so well is this: If you are proudly weird, the descriptor doesn’t bother you in the least, but if you insist you are the normal, mainstream ones, being called weird will really bother you.

We would, but then your followers do things like this:

It really got under right wing troll Vivek Ramaswamy’s skin.

So, I had the same thought as this lady.

Also, really Vivek?

How rich is it that Ramaswamy wants us to cut the crap?

This had the perfect simile:

And this scene in my head made me chuckle:

Little Marco decided the answer was to say Democrats are even “weirder.” Lolol

The JD Vance couch thing continued to have a long tail. Even the Harris campaign gave it a cheeky nod while resurfacing his weird position on “cat ladies.”

The cat ladies continued to respond.

Women really don’t like what he has to say about abortion, childless women or Project 2025.

And the religious stuff can stay out of other people’s lives, too.

Chelsea Handler made me spit up at the end of this clip. (Alternatively, view on Instagram here.)

Honestly, the puns are still quite good.

Perfect. No notes.

Even the NYC Sanitation Department got in on the fun.

The visual here, though, I could have lived without!

And if you’re JD Vance, why would you leave this line in your speech?

Here’s that meme again, repurposed.

And George Santos of all people chimed in.

There’s talk of Trump maybe dumping Vance, but we’re having too good a time here.

And more Olympic meme crossover:

If you know why this is funny, you get a gold star.

There was still room to make fun of other Republicans besides the top of the GOP ticket. This new moniker emerged, for example.

Oh, and this fossil.

The transphobes were out in force this week.

JK Rowling was particularly horrible as she misgendered a female boxer in a sad attempt to spread trans panic. So this was actually hilarious to see happen, on her birthday no less.

People noticed her profile picture had what appeared to be black mold on the walls behind her.

This wins for literary acumen.

Barbie speech FTW:

And zing!

I’m still trying to process Rowling getting upset that a woman beat another woman in the boxing ring.

Speaking of weird controversies at the Olympics, that visual of a headless Marie Antoinette was both startling and brilliant. And so very French.

Musk showed his ignorance, yet again.

The drag queen play off of the Feast of Dionysus got some religious MAGAs mad, but they should probably take a seat.

This made me giggle.

This official in Oklahoma who bullies trans kids nonstop decided the Opening Ceremonies was somehow about his state.

This homophobe running for office in Missouri, who regularly tosses around the f-word, tried it, too.

It’s always those who have never even been anywhere, isn’t it?

A guide for the pearl clutchers:

While we’re on the topic of the Olympics, did you know this?!

I would watch the Cat Olympics, honestly.

Or just this cat, watching the Oympics. Lol!

This fella is like some of the guys I’ve dated. Adorable but not the sharpest tack.

I’ve never seen this bird before but I’m a little obsessed.

This would be an amazing flight, I agree. Watch here on Twitter, or alternatively here on TikTok.

I gathered up some amazing Olympics moments for this next section.

Let’s start with a question many in the U.S. are wondering:

I thought this was one person!

The boat arrivals. Epic.

This next series requires some set-up. Who knew shooting was going to produce so much internet content?

There was this woman.

And then this, straight out of the Matrix or something.

So then this guy from Turkey in a casual white short sleeve shirt appears, and the internet goes nuts.

Also,

Technically his team got the silver, with a big assist from him. But still.

Let the memes begin!

Then this kid shows up straight out of a horny video game.

The commentary was on point.

Or perhaps this even more on point take:

Screw it all, 50 year olds FTW!

So to sum up the shooting competition:

Simone Biles proved she is not only the G.O.A.T. but also has a fierce social game.

This is very funny to watch.

In other human affairs, some great but random commentary this week. I nearly threw that one piece away!

As a Ba to be, I might have to figure this out.

Here’s an example:

I leave you with a dad pun of devastating proportions.

Apologies if this image triggered your OCD.

I hope you enjoyed this extended installment of Xeets and Giggles. Have a terrific weekend!

Jay