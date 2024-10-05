As we enter the final month of the campaign, Trump is honing in on some of the most important questions. Like, did Kamala Harris really work at a McDonald’s?

Burger certificate FTW.

I think this lays out why he’s so obsessed with this question.

Serve him a Big Smack, Kamala!

Trump, the serial sexual assaulter, also said with no irony that he will be a “protector” of women.

Seriously, fellas, this is dead on:

I may need to change my name at least for any Starbucks orders.

A reminder that location is everything.

Jack Smith dropped a new filing that highlighted what Mark Meadows and other co-conspirators were texting each other about the lack of fraud in the election results. This gets the trophy for best take:

I love these videos of people taking down their own alter ego MAGA selves. Minority men out there, we need you in this election, so listen up! (TikTok version here.)

The big news this week was the Vice Presidential debate, which I can’t believe was only days ago. Seems like a political eternity. JD Vance was seen palling around with his bestie, Don. Jr., before the debate.

This prediction was prescient:

The debate carried a lot of this energy:

During the debate, Vance came back repeatedly to the idea that he was a poor kid from Appalachia. (Narrator: He actually was from Middleton in the Ohio suburbs.)

Growing up on government assistance teaches you to be more compassionate and empathetic, right?

He also played up his mother’s drug addiction as part of his attack on fentanyl trafficking, which by the way is way down this year.

This made the rounds because, well, so true.

He wasn’t done blaming immigrants for everything. They’re apparently the reason we have (checks notes) a housing crisis?

Then he said we should use federal lands to solve the same housing crisis.

And somehow, deporting migrants is going to solve the crisis?

And did you know, these criminal migrants are human traffickers!

His suave demeanor won over many voters, sadly. But here’s a truth bomb:

Toward the end of the debate, he wouldn’t answer a very important, direct question.

His answer led to some spot-on commentary.

Here are some amazing real time reactions to Vance’s dodge. (TikTok version here.)

The Harris campaign brought up January 6 in a perfect way.

But it was Vance’s quote-worthy complaint about being fact checked that lit up social media.

It’s just so useful and perfect for many occasions.

Someone was particularly clever…

Tim Walz praised his home state, including (checks notes) how much fresh water it boasted.

After the debate, the GOP got weird. One Republican House member posted a photoshopped version of Vance, apparently crossing him with Chris Hemsworth.

This account went in the opposite direction. I’ll post a few.

You can watch these adVance into further absurdity in the replies at the longer thread here.

The Daily Show had an amazing takedown of Vance.

And SNL’s 50th season had some true winners, including Maya Rudolph’s spot-on impression of Harris. We bow down to you, Maya.

This zinger though, during Weekend Update…

Trump at his rallies, of course, was fair game.

There was that one moment when Trump went there… and folks hit back quick.

Speaking of dumb things dumb people say, we haven’t heard from Marjorie Three Names (Q-Moscow) in a while. But when she popped up again to spread lies about Hurricane Helene, it was just too easy. Swalwell with the dunk:

With an assist from Moskowitz:

Andrew Tate tried his 19th Amendment B.S. and took one right in the rubber parts.

All the fear mongering and hate is directed right at these guys it seems.

Great take on Justice Samuel Alito here.

Pro-tip, MAGA: Don’t do a video about inflation with all your beer cases in the background.

Former President Jimmy Carter turned 100 and is hoping to live long enough to vote for Kamala Harris.

Best missed connection ever!

In the more wonderful world of pets, we have a few entries. E.g., This puss.

Took me a second…

Tbh, this clip reminds me of MAGA and their GOP masters. Stop letting him take everything!

Sometimes it’s the commentary that makes the photo perfect.

There was always going to be pushback on Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo. Here’s a PSA of the dangers. (TikTok link here.)

SNL’s Bowen Yang took things to new levels, as he always does!

Chappell who? She’s a big pop singer, popular with the kids these days.

So what lies ahead now for Moo Deng, now that her superpower has been reve—

Speaking of scorched earth, no prisoners taken in this grammar thread.

The English language seemed to be on many minds.

I can’t stop thinking about this joke.

I’m not a huge William Shatner fan, but this was a perfect community note.

He was a good sport about it.

The reel of the week goes to these gay friends, letting any ladies they see on hikes know. (Tiktok link here.)

It’s the season, and yards everywhere are getting ready for the spookies. This is a top contender.

I am preparing mentally for questions like this already:

I leave you with a international dad joke. And yes, you need to know some math and some rudimentary German for this to work and then even then you will roll your eyes at me.

