Trump had wanted to garner sympathy by returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the attempted assassination.

Here are some MAGA loyalists trying to explain the shooting, and why it must have been an inside, planned job, to Jordan Klepper of the Daily Show.

Trump brought with him billionaire Elon Musk, who quickly stole the show from the orange dude but not in a good way.

In fact, pretty much the only thing folks will remember from that rally is this moment:

The look on Donald’s face…. this said it best:

Someone get us off this timeline please.

This actually made me wince.

Okay, it’s mock Musk contest time, because we all could use a good giggle. Scroll the entries:

A spot-on assessment of the times.

Bookmark this moment.

This song is stuck in my head again, thanks.

Still too soon, but Mock Musk is an exception.

The wit here is bow down worthy.

Then, another photo emerged from the event.

The internet got to work.

I saw it immediately, too.

Another hot take:

And Venn you know, you just know.

Other campaign stops for Trump this week proved equally weird, but in different ways.

At the start of the event in Detroit, Trump stood awkwardly listening to his usual entrance music, but for a very, very long time. Someone was bound to put a different soundtrack to it, proving political parody is alive and well.

Folks were bound to comment on the new level of bronzer, but this one slayed.

If you missed this, Trump actually tore into the host town during that speech.

I’m Jay Kuo, and I approved this plan:

After it came out that Trump had privately phoned Putin some seven times since leaving office, it became even clearer how compromised the ex-president was. The Rep. Jack Kimble satire account nailed it.

Natural weather disasters have dominated the news lately. Down in Florida, where you’re not even allowed to print the words “climate change” in any official state report, Gov. DeSadness had to eat some humble pie.

Then the really stupid stuff began, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-Moscow) claiming that the government controlled the weather and directed hurricanes to hit Republican voter strongholds across the Southeast. Time to re-up this gem:

She deserved all the ridicule netizens could muster.

And besides, if she spoke the truth,

Lots of riffs on this theme…

We can pass infrastructure, inflation reduction and the CHIPS act, so why not the weather, right?

And when you think about what this means, even for a moment,

Another excellent take:

This one brought me way back:

Beware of AI images of disaster relief, as they are hard to spot!

That so many MAGA folks believe the FEMA conspiracies and the false rescue images demonstrates insufficient critical thinking skills. As in here:

Yesterday was National Coming Out Day, so I’m amplifying the excellent work of this Harris/Walz supporting gay couple.

Over in the animal world, they were mixing it up a bit.

It’s Halloween season, so I expect some pretty amazing work, including pet costumes. This one was notable—as was the commentary/

I can sympathize with this doggo, having run into the screen door myself a few times.

If I tried to launch a cooking show, I’m pretty sure this would happen to me, too.

Speaking of pasta, there was this kid’s thought process.

“Little noodles” is the kind of thing AI might get wrong, too.

Speaking of things tech bros love but the rest of humanity not so much, there’s crypto, which was in the news again as more fraudsters got what was coming. At least one took it all in stride:

Sounds like he’ll be okay. As in,

I’m blessed with a baby who sleeps through a lot, but even she didn’t like getting pushed in her carriage on cobblestones in Kingston this weekend. Here’s a dramatic representation that was on point. Sound up for this:

The mirror guy was back with a classic (best viewed on FB stories on your phone or iPad):

While you’ve got FB open, this clip made me giggle. (Apologies to folks in Kentucky.)

Copy editors, take note of the subject matter before you leap to acronyms:

Speaking of English language disasters, SNL had a wonderful skit about them. (TikTok version here.)

And these two are golden when it comes to questioning how we communicate. (TikTok version here.)

If you’re like me, reading has become a part of TV and film watching, even if it’s already in English!

Any Broadway fans excited about Wicked coming out next month? This is for you:

As Halloween approaches, a haunted house idea:

That was so my Ba.

In fact, I leave you with a Ba-d joke:

Talk about having skim in the game! (ducks)

Have a great weekend!

Jay