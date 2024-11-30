Our shock about the election is beginning to shift to criticism of the incoming administration. But the feelings are still out there.

If 2016 was about her emails, I suppose 2024 was about… egg prices? For you Planet of the Apes fans…

Don’t look now, but the thing we all warned about really is the playbook.

Trump swore he had nothing to do with it, and then hired everyone who had everything to do with it.

The people around him are fully worthy of our scorn and derision, including the #2 most awful person in the U.S. right now, whom Trump just can’t seem to shake.

When is Trump going to figure out Elon thinks he’s the President now?

Then there’s the guy who hates unmarried cat ladies whom we haven’t heard from in a while. He did pop up on Thanksgiving though.

So, JD Vance is a… trad wife? And they’re eating America for dinner? Got it.

Trump continues to name the most unqualified loyalists to positions of power. In fact, he just named a top donor with no military experience as Secretary of the Navy.

And Heaven forbid we should actually look into the backgrounds of any of these people. The GOP is truly a gaggle of lickspittles.

If you want a great takedown of what’s going on, watch this clip from Jimmy Kimmel. It’s a Full House moment!

Trump decided to announce 25 percent tariffs on our neighbors and allies, as prophesied in the films.

People managed to find the humor in it, even as whole economies tremble.

The tariff threat puts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a bind, but maybe that’s the whole point.

Political observers are shaking their heads at the sudden spike in interest by the public.

They’re even making bumper stickers about it. Or maybe they should.

The MAGA folks really are exhausting.

Maybe it’s where they get their news and information?

It’s satisfying to troll them in every way.

With Putin making implied death threats on Trump if he doesn’t make good on his promises to end the war in Russia’s favor, the right is pulling out all the stops. And Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is proving again what a useful idiot he is.

And remember Black jobs? Someone asked the next logical question and ooof lol

Nancy Mace has been on a “crusade” against trans people using the bathroom at the Capitol, and her AI game needs some work.

People forget that to police the bathrooms, you need people checking your plumbing.

This is how I personally feel about it.

Paula Poundstone keeping it real.

This was Thanksgiving week, meaning many people had to face politically challenged family members for the first time since the election.

While Biden pardoned two turkeys, the mayor of New York wanted in on the action.

It was also a week of mass exodus from Elon Musk’s platform over to Bluesky.

It was a short holiday week, so we’re lighter on politics and heavier on pets. I call this section “Heavy Petting.”

This is the G.O.A.T.

Hello darkness, my old friend.

I had a black cat for years, and he was the sweetest creature I’ve ever known.

Speaking of orange kitties…

In an era of conflict, be like this kitty.

Or hold the pass against the Balrog like this doggo.

And don’t hoard all the kumquats like this one. (Facebook link here, best viewed on mobile.)

I’m including this clip because I’ve never seen these butterflies and they’re gorgeous.

I worry that this will be me when my next kid arrives in May and chaos reigns.

Here’s a rare sighting of a pod of banana porpoises.

Speaking of bananas, if you follow art world news…

Let’s hear it for all the girl moms out there, like this hero. (TikTok link here.)

Here’s a tip for the guys, fits any type!

Other bad life hacks:

10/10 for that comment.

Thanksgiving preparations brought out some confessions.

As well as some horrors.

A PSA from the National Park Service.

The cranberry sauce controversies continued.

When you go with the above, this happens, folks.

Some weren’t ready to partake in the spirit of giving.

And after the feast, there’s the question of leftovers.

Ah, the joys of spending time with family though.

Ever notice that some loser guys are always trying to make everything about gender? Even (checks notes) carrying a lunch box?

Speaking of food wars, when Ma was still with us, this kind of thing would happen regularly.

Other kitchen wars shouldn’t be fought.

The other big news this week was the release of Wicked in movie houses nationwide. And look, there had to be at least one bonkers interview, right? If you missed it, here’s the context.

The memes started to… fly.

People noticed how Ariana had her hand on Cynthia’s… fingernail?

Everything was fair game.

Even Grindr wasn’t safe from Wickedness.

🎶 I hope you get it, and don’t live to regret it? 🎶

It was a show that older generations could enjoy, too.

Speaking of green, this won the meme wars in my book.

Wicked clever word play.

Speaking not of delusions of grandeur but of cockiness, this made the rounds because the internet is funny.

It’s the holidays and that means long lines at the USPS.

The commentary!

Folks are already preparing for all the upcoming activities and events.

And remember, it’s all about perspective this holiday season.

Here’s a good reminder to double check all your fonts. I love that they called them out on it.

TBH, I think of her every time I hear the name, too.

AI is making dad jokes and I think we’re all doomed.

Speaking of AI, here’s a tip for budding criminals.

It’s an old dad joke. You might even say “dated.”

Okay, one more dad joke.

Maybe he can write it from her perspective? As an eve-dropper?

