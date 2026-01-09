The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
1h

Smarmy is an excellent adjective. Unctuous also. And of course we could go all the way to bootlicker. How on earth can anyone tell so many lies at one time with a straight face?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Douglas Mackay's avatar
Douglas Mackay
1h

Once you admit you lie you must accept that you will never be believed. For most people, that’s the end of the story, the end of the public service life. Every news article should begin with, “Admitted liar JD Vance …”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture