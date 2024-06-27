Hi, all!

Just a quick note to let you know I will be live at The Big Picture, where I am a regular contributor, commenting on the debate tonight. Around 8:30pm ET subscribers to The Big Picture will get an email with our Debate Post, and I’ll start in on the comments section just before things get going at 9pm.

It’s a deep breath moment, I know. Folks are nervous. But remember how well Biden has done in previous debates, in recent SOTUs and with our allies at the D-Day commemoration and G7 summit! If I were the Trump Campaign, I’d frankly be more nervous about how their guy will do.

If you’d like to join the conversation, be sure you’re subscribed to The Big Picture. It’s free of course, but we do appreciate our volunteer paid supporters immensely!

See you online tonight!

Jay