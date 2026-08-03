The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Steinberg's avatar
Mark Steinberg
9h

Somehow the scandalous is now normalized by Republicans desperate to hold on to power. Power at any price seems to be the watchword.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
9h

The whole MAGA Republican Party is just disgusting from top to the bottom-They’ll justify anything to keep control, no matter who gets hurt.

Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture