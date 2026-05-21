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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
10h

Marco probably has already had Susie Wiles use her AI machine to locate parcels of land to claim. If he doesn't end up with beachfront property to develop by the time this is all over, I'll do a Substack video wearing a red MAGA cap.

This nation is governed by a big fat crime syndicate. We're about to find out definitively what attracted Rubio to this clown show in the first place.

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Rhoda's avatar
Rhoda
10h

Trump wants to turn Cuba into a trump resort.

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