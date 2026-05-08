The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
20hEdited

It would be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious for the country. Meanwhile real criminals are running around loose while they chase immigrants and reporters.

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Mitch Keamy's avatar
Mitch Keamy
20h

WYSIWYG. Nobody legitimately could construe that “the wizard Ka$h” is a good leader or responsible director of the FBI. He’s there to hollow out the agency and suppress political opposition. Period.

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