The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ada Fuller's avatar
Ada Fuller
7h

I don’t want anyone murdered. Kirk sowed the wind and unsurprisingly reaped the whirlwind. What the news totally seemed to miss yesterday was the shooting at a CO school — children with no political leanings at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
7h

There’s a five-minute bang-on-a-pan protest every night a few blocks from me. I never went before, because frankly it seemed kinda silly — five minutes isn’t much, and in our neighborhood it’s very to-the-choir. But tonight? Just try to stop me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
195 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture