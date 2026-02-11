As many of you know, I am the Chair-elect of the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ rights organization. I’m assuming this role at a pivotal time for our country and our democracy, and I want you to hear two things from me.

First, our Equality Voters, representing more than 73 million nationwide who prioritize LGBTQ+ rights at the ballot box, will make the difference in key House and Senate races across the country in November’s midterm elections. Turn out the Equality Vote, and you kick out the MAGA fascists and their enablers.

Second, to accomplish this, we need your help. Every year at Lunar New Year, AANHPI staff and board members at HRC host a “Red Envelope” campaign. For many in our community, the red envelope is traditionally a gift of cash given from elders to younger generations—or among friends, family and colleagues. It’s a gesture representing good wishes for the coming year. My heartfelt ask to you this Lunar New Year is for a “Red Envelope” donation to the Human Rights Campaign.

I’m partnering in our campaign with the great George Takei, a long time member of HRC, who was with me at its NYC Gala this past weekend, to bring in many Red Envelopes from our readers and fans!

This is the year of the Fire Horse. It signifies rapid change, bold and independent action, and intense, passionate energy. The Fire Horse encourages breakthroughs and overcomes obstacles with speed and freedom. What a perfect symbol for the fight ahead!

I’m often asked where people can get the most “bang for their donation” dollars. One such place is the Human Rights Campaign. Our political teams on the ground have been instrumental in flipping recent state leg seats from red to blue in Georgia and Texas by turning out our mighty Equality Voters. And we have the experience and the ground game to send the GOP packing in close House and Senate races nationwide!

This is my first, and deeply important, ask for this election year. It’s a strategic and smart use of your donor dollars because it directly backs the folks on the front lines who know how to turn close races into winners. I wouldn’t have taken this role as Chair-elect if I didn’t believe that.

Remember: the best way to support is through monthly recurring donations! And this year, if you make a recurring gift as part of our Red Envelope campaign, you’ll receive a special, beautiful equality crane pin from us as thanks.

There has never been a more important time to support the LGBTQ+ community. Not only is the extreme right trying to strip away life-saving healthcare from our trans youth, the Heritage Foundation and other extremist groups are now coming directly for our marriages. Their insidious “Greater Than” campaign is once again using the trope, “But think of the children!” to demonize my community, take away our hard-fought rights and freedoms, and erase our families. They believe gay people like me shouldn’t even be allowed to raise my own kids, Riley and Ronan.

So for me this is personal.

I’m here to tell them we won’t ever go back and to stay the hell away from my family. And I hope you have our backs here, too.

So this is me, getting on my Fire Horse and riding it full speed to November. I hope you’ll join me in supporting the Human Rights Campaign. But as usual, I want to also challenge folks to give an amount that feels meaningful. That means start with what you would normally give, then add a bit more. It should feel like a sacrifice, because we all know what we’ll have to do and give to win this year and save our country.

Thanks for reading and supporting. And leave me a comment saying “donated” if you’ve joined us this year in our Red Envelopes campaign. Happy Year of the Horse!

Yours in resistance,

Jay (and Riley and Ronan)