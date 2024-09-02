We were finally released from the hospital after 48 hours. Riley’s amniotic fluid tested positive for bacteria, and the doctor just wanted to make sure she was not impacted. A clean bill of health meant we got discharged and could be on our way!

Then it was celebration dinner with my surrogate Lizzy at a local Cuban restaurant, Little Havana! The birth mother is doing splendidly and is my hero forever.

Then an overnight in Vista, CA at a cute AirBnb where Riley managed to double both the amount she eats and her time between feedings! Good girl!

We had an enjoyable, peaceful morning—which the baby slept entirely through!

I packed some tuna fish sandwiches for our trip (with red pepper flakes, spicy mustard, mayo and red onion) and we packed up the car. I now know what it’s like to pack for us plus a baby! Parents, I now feel your pain lol.

We’re driving 3.5 hours up to Bakersfield where we will stay the night before completing the rest of the drive to Oakland tomorrow, hometown of my extended family and of our next President!

I couldn’t have done this all without my amazing sister Mimi, who joined me and my incredible assistant Maggie in San Diego. Also, the staff at Scripps La Jolla provided great support and lots of smiles through it all. Team Riley has been A+!

Have a great Memorial Day [Correction: Labor Day!] and remember: Our heroes’ cemeteries are not political props for campaign ads!

Jay