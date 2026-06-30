The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Mtugendhat@me.com's avatar
Mtugendhat@me.com
10h

Supreme Court reform needs to be a part of any democratic platform.

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
10h

When in doubt about the reasoning behind rulings, follow the money. And in the case of the Roberts Court also follow the gifts, international luxury trips, free rent, luxury trailer homes, shady property deals...

How billionaires bought the Supreme Court for Trump to pack Federal agencies

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/06/29/roberts-court-billionaire-influence-federal-agencies/

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