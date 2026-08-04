The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Dr. Connie Kellogg's avatar
Dr. Connie Kellogg
3h

Not only are they “overcharging cases and under delivering results” but they are taking time away from what might be very very important cases that are not being investigated. ICE murders come to mind.

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C Virtue's avatar
C Virtue
3h

Looking forward to reading your piece.

Considering that these ridiculous cases are part of the Administration's Brand, while it would be great to ignore them, I don't think we should.

I wish there were a way to label everyone that brings these things to be vexatious litigant or whatever at the FEDERAL level.

SIGH

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