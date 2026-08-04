I’m writing today for The Big Picture about cases I shouldn’t have to write about. On Friday, the DOJ dropped its “felony vandalism” case against former Olympian David Hearn for allegedly destroying a small square of the lining in the reflecting pool. Jeanine Pirro pissed off Trump by admitting that it was the fault of the contractor who installed it, and not the work of left wing radicals as she and Trump had long been insisting.

This got me to thinking about the other “small” cases that have made big headlines, from the sandwich guy to James Comey’s seashell photo spelling out 8647. I’ve felt myself in the flood zone a bit from the barrage of news, especially over what ought to be easily dismissed as silly, petty and vindictive prosecutions.

But as I climbed out of the zone to higher ground, I saw a pattern to these small cases. And I learned they also represented but a small slice of a national program that is overcharging cases and underdelivering convictions.

Look for my piece out later today if you’re a subscribed to The Big Picture. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up at the link below. It’s free to read, but we encourage you to support our independent reporting and analysis with a paid subscription!

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I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay