Greetings from the lovely Hudson Valley! I’m here relaxing with family who flew out to visit my new baby.

First some amazing news, and then a programming note.

Drum roll please…. This community raised over $126,000 for the Harris Victory Fund from my latest push! This is so incredible, and I’m so humbled by the response. Together, we really can make a big difference in the election!

Speaking of, later today I’m publishing my weekly installment for The Big Picture substack about the wee bit of data we can now see from the early mail-in vote. I admit it’s a bit like squinting to see a clear picture, but it’s surely a relief to squint and see something good and not something bad!

I break down some of this in my piece out later this afternoon. If you’d like it in your inbox later today and you haven’t yet subscribed, you can do so by clicking the button below. It’s free of charge with no obligation, but of course if you’d like to become a paid supporter of our team’s work, we will give you a big virtual smile of thanks!

I’ll be back on here tomorrow. We’re in the home stretch folks! And I continue to feel cautiously optimistic and hope you do as well, especially after reading my piece later today.

Jay