The right is trying to split hairs on Project 2025. “We aren’t calling for social security to be cut!” for example.

But The Heritage Foundation, which controls Project 2025, has publicly advocated for raising the retirement age. So that’s a cut to everyone who has paid in. The Heritage Foundation can’t shield Project 2025 from scrutiny by pretending they’re ideologically distinct.

Here’s another: Project 2025 “doesn’t advocate a national abortion ban.” Instead it directs the FDA to withdraw abortion medication from the market and for enforcement of The Comstock Act, which could end nearly all abortion care, within a pro-life culture at HHS.

Further, they can’t claim that they’re not actually planning something just because it’s not in their 900 page plan. The president of the Heritage Foundation made clear that they are intentionally withholding parts of the plan so that the Left can’t know about them. That leaves us going to the next best source—the authors themselves.

I walk through these sleights of hand and then discuss five major initiatives of Project 2025, providing vetted talking points about each that people can use, in today’s piece in The Big Picture, out this afternoon. If you’d like to receive it in your inbox and are not yet subscribed, I’ll drop a link in the comments.

I’m off to the Human Rights Campaign summer board meeting for this weekend, so I’ll be off tomorrow from my usual piece, but will have an abbreviated Xeets and Giggles on Saturday!

Jay