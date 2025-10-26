The Club, that is! I’ll be interviewed by Michelle Meow live at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Friday, November 21st at 6pm, with a reception to follow. It will also be live-streamed for those who can’t attend in person.

The promo invites you to join “political and legal analysis with a dose of humor” and “discuss issues ranging from the president’s use of the National Guard, immigration, Supreme Court decisions and more.” The address is 110 The Embarcadero, Taube Family Auditorium, San Francisco, CA.

This appearance is a “full circle” moment for me! I used to live and practice law in San Francisco, and the Commonwealth Club talks were something I often had on my car radio while commuting to work. And wow, now I’m going to be on it!

For those curious about my SF days, I had a house for years above the Castro in what we snarkily called “The Swish Alps.” It was even once featured on HGTV’s “Curb Appeal.” (The episode is no longer available, sadly.)

It was a place where we threw lots of dinners and holiday parties. It was known popularly the “house at the end of Uranus” because that street terminated at our house. (Take all the time you need with that one.)

I hope you can attend this event, either in person where we can take plenty of selfies afterwards at the reception, or by livestream. Politics these days can be scary and overwhelming, but it’s possible to find clarity and purpose within the storm! To reserve tickets:

Join Jay at the Commonwealth Club!

Hope you can join me! And have a great Sunday.

Jay