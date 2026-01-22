The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Alec
2h

I really, really hate swearing here. This is a community built around civility and peaceful defiance, and all credit must go to Jay for fostering such a great place.

But I fucking DESPISE this latest run-around attempt even more than the illegal deportations. This is a planned, thorough, active middle finger to the rule of law. This is, as Steve Shives often says, NAZI SHIT.

Steven Miller should be locked up for life for this alone. What a despicable little fascist coward of a man.

Larry Lesick
2h

Why can't local and state police arrest the ICE goons for breaking and entering? Or any local law they've broken? And the argument that it will escalate a situation doesn't work. It's already escalated. Also, does a homeowner have the right to shoot an ICE goon who breaks into their home?

