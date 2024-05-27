We’re scouting possible “forever homes” for our extended and my future family, so I’m in the Hudson Valley this weekend with my niece Camille and her partner, staying in the town of Kingston, NY.

I took this photo from the Rough Draft bookstore at the “Four Corners” in uptown. It’s a beautiful setting and just my kind of place—they have cozy chairs and couches to curl up in, they serve coffee drinks, and they allow dogs inside!

It’s also situated at the “oldest intersection in America” where 18th century stone buildings stand on all four corners. The town of Kingston was declared the capital of New York in 1777, and the British burned the city to the ground in retaliation. The Four Corners and the the town were rebuilt the following spring. Nice F-U to the imperial British!

We’re going hiking today around the Ashokan Reservoir. It means “place of many fishes” in the Lenape language. Then we’re heading to the town of Hudson for some supper. It’s a bit drizzly, but it’s still a wonderful Memorial Day up here in this historic area.

I hope you have a restful and fulfilling day, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay