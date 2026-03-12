The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Dale Green's avatar
Kevin Dale Green
6h

It's weird. It's almost like electing a delusional narcissist with a decade's long history of dishonesty and incompetence was a bad idea.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Allen's avatar
Allen
6h

Trump’s planning on throwing one of his “advisors” under the bus for bad “advice” regarding the decision to start the war…please God, make it Hegseth!

Reply
Share
7 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture