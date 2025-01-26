In a few days, people across Asia, along with the Asian community here around the world, will celebrate the Lunar New Year. It’s the Year of the Snake, and in the West that may conjure up sinister images including of the serpent in the White House. But as my sister Mimi, who is up on these things, writes, snakes are not feared but revered in China: “As symbols of wisdom, these ‘little dragons’ are celebrated in Chinese culture for their intuition, transformational power, protection, prosperity, and good luck!”

Even Little Riley will soon learn to crawl on her belly this year like a little dragon!

I’m celebrating the new year with a feast with friends, which includes food from around China and Chinese America: spicy mapo tofu, Shanghai style bokchoy and shiitake mushrooms in oyster sauce, kung pao shrimp, steamed Cantonese fish in a sizzling ginger scallion sauce, and of course “pork” chive dumplings.

Mrs. Zhao and her friend Mrs. Zhang are preparing and wrapping the dumplings even as I type this!

In something that would have drawn sharp critique from Ma, we are using “Impossible Meat” instead of pork. I can hear her in my head now. “PORK IS JUST LIKE VEGETABLE!”

Humor aside, I’m writing here for another reason beyond happy and auspicious celebrations. My family and I are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are under attack as never before. From my rights as a gay father, to the queer-identifying nieces in the next Kuo generation, to even my trans nephew’s rights to identify as the gender he truly is, everything is on the line.

That’s why I joined the Human Rights Campaign as a national board member. One of my responsibilities is to raise money from that organization, which is doing incredible work fighting back against the hateful legislation and executive orders coming out of the White House. So I am turning to you.

On the Lunar New Year, it’s traditional to give red envelopes to younger members of our extended families, and I hope you contribute to our “Red Envelope” campaign for LGBTQ+ youth today.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde recently spoke truth to power when she directly implored Trump, “I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

Trump won’t listen, but I know and hope many of you will. I ask you to dig a bit deeper than usual today. There has never been a more important time to support the frontline fighters at the Human Rights Campaign. Your donation will help us protect the rights of sexual minorities, especially trans youth in the red states, in the courts, in our schools, and in our communities.

Will you open your hearts, stand with us, and make a “red envelope” gift to help our youth and our families? Use the button below to give any amount to our cause.

Count Me In As One of the Helpers!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This community is truly amazing, and despite our setbacks last fall, we are in this fight together, and I know that we will prevail in the end.

Happy New Year!

Jay