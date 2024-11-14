I’m writing my regular weekly column today over at The Big Picture. And I’ve finally read enough takes, crunched enough numbers, and put sufficient time and emotional distance between November 5 and today that I have a data-backed assessment of what happened and what we should do in light of it.

First, it’s important for many reasons to understand that there is no Trump mandate. I’ll explain how that is and why it matters.

It’s also important to get to the bottom of what really happened in this election. This is not to point fingers or assign blame, but to inform our strategy moving forward. You may find some of the results surprising, and even oddly helpful.

My piece is coming out in The Big Picture (not here) later this afternoon. You’re welcome to sign up to receive it if you’re not already a subscriber to The Big Picture. It’s absolutely free—just look for the “None” option to the right after clicking the button below. Of course, if you want to voluntarily support my team’s work in these troubling times, we’d love the vote of confidence and help that a paid subscription brings!

Subscribe me to The Big Picture!

I want also to thank all of you recently who have stepped up to support me here at The Status Kuo. I honestly had a very different image in my head about what I actually would be writing about by now, and the world feels quite upside down. It’s proving challenging to keep up with the barrage of news and information in dire need of analysis. But I will soldier on, and we will get through this.

Thanks for having my back—

Jay