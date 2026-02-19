Throwing Spaghetti at Democracy’s Wall
I’m writing for The Big Picture today, with a piece out later this afternoon. As I look at the Trump regime’s efforts to suppress Democratic votes, from the SAVE Act to newly announced measures by DHS to denaturalize immigrant citizens accused of vote fraud, I see not so much a pattern but a disturbing practice: throwing everything they can at the wall, in what is increasingly a huge problem for them come November.
Today’s piece looks at the many pieces of pasta they have hurled lately at our electoral system in the hopes that eventually something sticks. If you’re already a subscribed to The Big Picture, which I write for once a week, you’ll see it in your inbox in a few hours. If you’re not yet signed up, it’s free to do so! But we do deeply appreciate our voluntary paid supporters.
I’ll be back with my regular Status Kuo installment tomorrow.
Jay
Thank you, Jay! Looking forward to it. I know I am not the only one worried about the SAVE Act circling around like a vulture.
ba·thos /ˈbāˌTHäs/
noun (especially in a work of literature)
"An effect of anticlimax created by an unintentional lapse in mood from the sublime to the trivial or ridiculous."
The second term of Donald Trump as the president of the United States and its consequences to the nation will provide researchers and scholars hundreds of years in the future with an example of bathos scarcely to be found elsewhere in the annals of history. I can just see some of them pounding the table laughing with tears in their eyes as they read about it with disbelief.
A great and powerful nation, confronted with unprecedented challenges, suddenly elects possibly the single worst person in the entire nation as its president, and then deals with the country's consequent collapse as though it were a heated argument over the side of the church meeting hall on which to have the bake sale.
It is dark humor of truly epic proportions. The only movies that comes close are "Dr. Strangelove" and "The Death of Stalin." In literature it might be "Catch-22" or "The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy." Having the entire earth and all of its inhabitants destroyed by Vogons in order to make way for a hyperspace bypass seems about right.