The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
32m

Thank you, Jay! Looking forward to it. I know I am not the only one worried about the SAVE Act circling around like a vulture.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
18m

ba·thos /ˈbāˌTHäs/

noun (especially in a work of literature)

"An effect of anticlimax created by an unintentional lapse in mood from the sublime to the trivial or ridiculous."

The second term of Donald Trump as the president of the United States and its consequences to the nation will provide researchers and scholars hundreds of years in the future with an example of bathos scarcely to be found elsewhere in the annals of history. I can just see some of them pounding the table laughing with tears in their eyes as they read about it with disbelief.

A great and powerful nation, confronted with unprecedented challenges, suddenly elects possibly the single worst person in the entire nation as its president, and then deals with the country's consequent collapse as though it were a heated argument over the side of the church meeting hall on which to have the bake sale.

It is dark humor of truly epic proportions. The only movies that comes close are "Dr. Strangelove" and "The Death of Stalin." In literature it might be "Catch-22" or "The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy." Having the entire earth and all of its inhabitants destroyed by Vogons in order to make way for a hyperspace bypass seems about right.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture