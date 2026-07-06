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Wren The Hen's avatar
Wren The Hen
15h

We’re gonna have to clone Jack Smith. It’s gonna take a hella lot of prosecutors to get to every last dreg of corruption and lock them all the fuck up (if found guilty in a court of law, of course).

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Mary Houghton's avatar
Mary Houghton
15h

Who could have known DC in July would be hot and humid?

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