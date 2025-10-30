In the middle of a storm, it can be hard to tell when the winds have shifted. But if we can take in a wider view, that change can become clearer.

I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today about how the courts have markedly shifted. Judges across the country now largely take a skeptical, even cynical, view of the Trump White House and the politicized Justice Department.

And that is showing up in some quite remarkable and unprecedented ways. Together, they are beginning to hamstring the regime precisely where it may matter most to Trump.

The would-be king, of course, thinks the Supreme Court is his ace in the hole. But even a compliant majority of justices can only do so much given the huge numbers of adverse lower court decisions. And lately, even the radical majority hasn’t been completely on his side.

Look for my piece later this afternoon in your inboxes. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here:

Subscribe To The Big Picture

My weekly column at The Big Picture is free for all subscribers. But we offer some great rewards as a thanks to paid subscribers, including our popular Friday round up of the week’s top stories, our Sunday “Week in Wins” that highlights good news for a change, and our frequent guest columnist pieces.

For Big Picture subscribers, look for my piece on the courts’ Trump Thumping in your inboxes later today, and I’ll see you all back here tomorrow.

Jay