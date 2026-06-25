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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
6h

tRump is deranged and deluded about his power to just command Congress to do something. Funny how a guy in his second term still doesn’t understand how the government works… but he can only pull this idiocy off because the rethugs don’t have the spine to stand up to him. The Founders must be spinning in their graves.

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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
6h

For Trump it’s not affordable housing unless it has a ridiculous ballroom.

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