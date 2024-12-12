I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, with a piece out later this afternoon. It’s called “The Tulsi Problem,” and the mess is a big one. Why are we even considering an apologist for Assad and a mouthpiece for Putin as head of our intelligence services? We’re truly in the upside down.
I lay out what’s going on, and take Gabbard apart instance by instance, in my write-up. You know the drill and my usual promo: To receive it in your inbox, be sure you’re also subscribed to The Big Picture! It’s free of charge, but it is a separate publication that I write for each week.
See you later this afternoon there, and then back on here tomorrow!
Jay
I can hardly read the news. Makes me so depressed.
I, for one, can't WAIT to read this! Tulsi Gabbard has been an apologist for violent Hindu nationalist organizations in India as well as propping up Indian PM Modi. The video of her ring-kissing meetings with Modi are cringe inducing. And that's before we even get to some of the worst people on earth like Assad and Putin.