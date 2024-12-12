I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, with a piece out later this afternoon. It’s called “The Tulsi Problem,” and the mess is a big one. Why are we even considering an apologist for Assad and a mouthpiece for Putin as head of our intelligence services? We’re truly in the upside down.

I lay out what’s going on, and take Gabbard apart instance by instance, in my write-up. You know the drill and my usual promo: To receive it in your inbox, be sure you’re also subscribed to The Big Picture! It’s free of charge, but it is a separate publication that I write for each week.

Sign me up for The Big Picture

See you later this afternoon there, and then back on here tomorrow!

Jay