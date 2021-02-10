Why subscribe?

What began on Facebook in November 2020 to assure folks that Joe Biden really had won the election (and that we just needed to wait for the counting to be completed) morphed into a larger discussion of the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the election in the courts, and then took on enormous gravity with the violent assault upon the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

I launched this newsletter as a way to take a deep dive each weekday into important political and legal topics, broken down in plain English and easily digestible morsels. We created a community here of folks committed to protecting the rule of law, our civil institutions, and the future of our democracy. Readers here want to be informed and remain active in defending our freedoms, rights, and cherished system of governance, and it’s been an honor helping to make that possible, particularly as we mobilized successfully around the historic 2022 midterm elections.

