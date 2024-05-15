The Status Kuo

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Unreasonable Doubt
Prosecutors have told a compelling story and backed it up with witnesses and receipts. Now it’s the defense’s turn. But what will it argue?
  
Jay Kuo
97
10 Reasons I’m Cautiously Optimistic About the Election
The polls are not predictive but these ten fundamentals of the race just might be.
Published on The Big Picture  
Do Better, New York Times
The newest NYT/Siena “battleground poll” is full of biases and absurd results. Buckle up.
  
Jay Kuo
198
So THAT’S Why He Hid His Tax Returns
A new joint report by ProPublica and the New York Times fills in critical pieces of the Trump tax puzzle.
  
Jay Kuo
186
A Break and a Plug
I’m listening to my body and brain, and the kind advice of many here, and taking a day off from writing. My niece Camille is in town with her partner…
  
Jay Kuo
44
Just for Xeets and Giggles (05.11.24)
The Trump trial in Manhattan proceeded this week, with Stormy Daniels taking the stand. She testified about how Trump lied to get her into a…
  
Jay Kuo
81
Misdeeds, Mistrials and Mistakes
A strategy to allow Daniels freer rein to testify could set up an appeal but carries risks for the defense.
  
Jay Kuo
117
This Time, They Booed Her
Marjorie Taylor Greene tries it, and fails hard.
  
Jay Kuo
168
Grossing Up and Grossing Out
A day of receipts and lurid testimony in Trump’s criminal trial
  
Jay Kuo
167
Just How Compromised Is The GOP By The Russians?
There's increasing evidence that the Russians are pulling the GOP’s puppet strings.
Published on The Big Picture  
Republicans for Biden
Another GOP official is voting for the Democrat. His reasons may sway some conservative voters.
  
Jay Kuo
127
Did Hope Hicks Help Sink Trump?
Her testimony was riveting, and her tears were telling.
  
Jay Kuo
142
© 2024 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture