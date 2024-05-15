The Status Kuo
Unreasonable Doubt
Prosecutors have told a compelling story and backed it up with witnesses and receipts. Now it’s the defense’s turn. But what will it argue?
5 hrs ago
•
Jay Kuo
462
97
10 Reasons I’m Cautiously Optimistic About the Election
The polls are not predictive but these ten fundamentals of the race just might be.
Published on The Big Picture
•
23 hrs ago
Do Better, New York Times
The newest NYT/Siena “battleground poll” is full of biases and absurd results. Buckle up.
May 14
•
Jay Kuo
805
198
So THAT’S Why He Hid His Tax Returns
A new joint report by ProPublica and the New York Times fills in critical pieces of the Trump tax puzzle.
May 13
•
Jay Kuo
1,427
186
A Break and a Plug
I’m listening to my body and brain, and the kind advice of many here, and taking a day off from writing. My niece Camille is in town with her partner…
May 12
•
Jay Kuo
546
44
Just for Xeets and Giggles (05.11.24)
The Trump trial in Manhattan proceeded this week, with Stormy Daniels taking the stand. She testified about how Trump lied to get her into a…
May 11
•
Jay Kuo
820
81
Misdeeds, Mistrials and Mistakes
A strategy to allow Daniels freer rein to testify could set up an appeal but carries risks for the defense.
May 10
•
Jay Kuo
849
117
This Time, They Booed Her
Marjorie Taylor Greene tries it, and fails hard.
May 9
•
Jay Kuo
1,048
168
Grossing Up and Grossing Out
A day of receipts and lurid testimony in Trump’s criminal trial
May 8
•
Jay Kuo
840
167
Just How Compromised Is The GOP By The Russians?
There's increasing evidence that the Russians are pulling the GOP’s puppet strings.
Published on The Big Picture
•
May 7
Republicans for Biden
Another GOP official is voting for the Democrat. His reasons may sway some conservative voters.
May 7
•
Jay Kuo
1,024
127
Did Hope Hicks Help Sink Trump?
Her testimony was riveting, and her tears were telling.
May 6
•
Jay Kuo
1,066
142
