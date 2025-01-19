I know this is a tough moment in the U.S. for many, so instead of politics I wanted to share some simple joy and happiness.

Recently, we discovered that my baby Riley, who is now in her fifth month on Earth, is able to sit up on her own in chairs and against pillows.

She’s grown so much in such a short time. At her last pediatric visit, she weighed in at nearly 14 pounds! But Mrs. Zhao, who is well past 60, remains sturdy and strong after decades of helping care for infants.

My little bunny is always ready with a big smile, and she’s been testing out her vocal cords daily, too. I think this means squeals and baby laughter are just weeks away!

Riley feels the love from everyone here, including Maggie who has been witness to her life since since day one! (Love the Windsor photobomb—my doggo can always sense when Riley is the center of attention instead of her!)

Happiness, like courage, is infectious. Earlier, I wrote about how vital it is to be happy in America, even if we can’t presently be happy with America. My own happiness in America comes from many sources, including my family, my amazing friends and colleagues, and this beautiful and supportive community here at The Status Kuo.

By nourishing this happiness, we can better extend the same values of love, community and service more broadly, and ultimately we may guide ourselves as a nation back to being on the right track. I firmly believe this, and that belief helps drive me forward each day.

So let’s sit up tall like Riley has learned to do. And if we feel like it, we’ll put on bunny outfits, too.

Jay